Honolulu Museum of Art Free Family Sunday Supports IHS Holiday Store Donation Drive

Honolulu (KHON2) – You can enjoy free art and help families in need at the IHS Holiday Store Donation Drive at the Honolulu Museum of Art during Family Sunday December 8th from 10am-4pm.

On the third Sunday of every month, HoMA hosts a great family-friendly event in partnership with the Bank of Hawaii Foundation.

“The day is full of hands-on art activities, music, and other programming designed for the whole family,” says Public Programs Coordinator Nanci Amaka. “It’s a wonderful way for families to spend quality time together. This month’s theme is ‘Warm Fuzzies’, meant to describe the feeling of warmth and happiness we get when we share acts of kindness with others. We’re also really excited to be partnering with KUMU and IHS on a holiday donation drive.”

IHS is accepting new, unused items for the holiday store. Items that are really needed include backpacks, men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, towels, shoes, new toys, perfume sets, and shaving sets.

You’ll find a full list of suggested donations and more details on the event page on the museum website.

The museum will have tables stationed in the front of the museum so visitors may drop off donations before entering the museum for Family Sunday.

The donations will go a long way to support ending the cycle of homelessness in Hawaii. Connie Mitchell, Executive Director at the Institute for Human Services, is thrilled with the partnership with the museum, saying, “As part of the season of giving, we’ll be stationed at Family Sunday accepting donations of items for the IHS Holiday Store. Holidays are sometimes tough for folks who don’t have much discretionary income to participate in the season of giving. Our Holiday Store is free to our shelter guests to allow both parents and children to select a gift for each other so that everyone can experience the joy of giving. Families can choose items they need, and kids can choose items to gift to their parents and siblings. This allows our guests to be able to give to others and not just receive-a wonderful feeling!”

Guests can also create handmade cards for families in need. The cards will share uplifting holiday messages and brighten the day of a child or family.

The Honolulu Museum of Art is a gathering place where art, culture, and education converge right in the heart of Honolulu. HoMA celebrated its 92nd birthday this year.

The museum offers an expansive permanent collection of art, temporary exhibitions, an art school, an art house theatre, and a cafe, along with a beautiful building and courtyards that are great for just hanging out.

Website: www.honolulumuseum.org

Website: http://IHSHawaii.org