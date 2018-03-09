Honolulu Magazine’s March issue is all about BRUNCH

Today’s brunch dishes and drinks are amped up, bigger and better than ever, with more local ingredients, more twists on classics and more veggie options.

Honolulu Magazine explores this further in their March issue.

BrunchFest presented by American Savings Bank is happening on Sunday, March 25, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SALT at Our Kakaako.

Folks will be able to try seven brunch dishes from local favorite restaurants including: Café Kaila, Morning Brew, Herringbone, and Koko Head Café.

Tickets are $50 and are selling out fast.

Go to honolulumagazine.com to purchase yours today.