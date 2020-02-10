Honolulu Magazines “Best Of” 2019

Tamura’s Fine Wine & Liquors has won numerous awards over the years. In 2019 it was named Best Wine Shop by Honolulu Magazine and John Veneri decided to take a quick trip to Kaimuki to visit Dean Okimoto the director of operations.

Dean was kind enough to give John glasses of two very good wines and then paired them with some of their tasty poke bowls. Okimoto also introduces a new snack that was brought out during the Super Bowl and have quickly become a fan favorite. Tamura’s Chicharrones.

Visit a Tamura’s location near you or online at http://tamurasfinewine.com