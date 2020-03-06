Honolulu Magazine’s 3rd Annual BrunchFest Features Dean and Deluca & More Top Spots

Honolulu (KHON2) – Honolulu Magazine’s BrunchFest is back with top brunch spots including Dean and Deluca for the popular 3rd annual event, Sunday March 8 at Hookupu Center at Kewalo Harbor.

BrunchFest features sweet and savory options from:



* Purve Donut Shop: Donut Wall

* Kupu Hawaii (nonprofit and home to the Hookupu Center)

* Over Easy Kailua

* Smith and Kings

* Café Kaila

* Dean & Deluca Hawaii

* The Nook

* Aroma Café: Coffee delights & more!

BrunchFest will be on Sunday, March 8 at the beautiful new Hookupu Center at Kewalo Harbor, home to one of American Savings Bank’s nonprofit Kahiau partners, Kupu.

This fun event is perfect for all ages, and will feature sweet and savory bites, bloody marys and mimosas, lawn games, live entertainment and more.

Dean and Deluca gave Living808 a taste of its dish for the event: Egg Osmosis, sous vide farm egg, truffle vichyssoise and braised pork belly.

Tickets are sold out, but our Living808 media partner, Honolulu Magazine, is doing a giveaway.

Website: honolulumagazine.com