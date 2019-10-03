Honolulu Intertribal Pow Wow

This weekend Magic Island will be filled with the sounds of music and dance from tribes from across America. The Native American Intertribal Pow Wow will run from 10am-5pm Saturday and Sunday October 5th and 6th at Magic Island.

A Native American Pow Wow has its origins in the Great Plains area of North America. It is generally considered a social style of dancing, but it does have it’s ceremonial aspects.

As part of the entertainment this weekend there will be a chapion drum group called Northern Cree as the host drum. They are a seven time Grammy nominee in the Native American Music category. They are coming from Alberta Canada. We also have Champion Fancy Dancer Michael Roberts as our headman dancer and Champion Jingle dress dancer Rebecca Roberts leading in as the Headlady dancer.

500 individual tribal nations will be represented but not all them will pow wow dance. There will also be a Tshiamsan group from Anchorage Alaska and the former World Champion Hoop Dancer Derrick Davis will also join in on the fun. They will share their style of dance starting at 1pm.

For more information visit www.HonoluluIntertribalpowwow.com.