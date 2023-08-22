Honolulu Habitat for Humanity, an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, has been a beacon of hope for affordable housing in Oʻahu since its establishment in 1988. Through new home construction and critical repairs, this organization has transformed the lives of over 450 individuals, addressing the pressing issue of affordable housing in Hawaiʻi.

T.J. Joseph, CEO of Honolulu Habitat for Humanity, emphasized the vital role of volunteers who rally year after year to contribute to the solution of the affordable housing crisis. As the sole organization on Oʻahu offering comprehensive affordable homeownership opportunities, Honolulu Habitat relies on the generosity of patrons to continue its transformative work.

Joseph also highlighted the upcoming event that embodies the spirit of community engagement and support. The 2nd Annual Hard Hats & High Heels fundraiser, set for August 26 at Café Julia in Downtown Honolulu, celebrates builders and changemakers who strengthen communities. Attendees, while trading work boots for evening wear, contribute to the cause by raising funds for affordable housing construction, fostering a brighter, more equitable future for the island.

For those unable to attend in person, there’s still a way to show support. A virtual silent auction will offer a chance to contribute and snag exciting items. Details about tickets, the silent auction, and more can be found at HonoluluHabitat.org. This event not only brings people together for a memorable evening but also reminds us that everyone can play a part in building a better tomorrow through affordable housing and hope.

