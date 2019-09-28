HONOLULU Family Magazine Cover Kid Search at Windward Mall

Honolulu (KHON2) – Your child has a shot to become the next HONOLULU Family Magazine Cover Kid at Windward Mall’s free event Saturday, September 28th from 10am-1pm.

A professional photographer will take your child’s photo on-site and HONOLULU Family will waive the $10 Cover Kids entry fee just for the event.

Four kids from the Islandwide Cover Kids search will be featured on the covers of HONOLULU Family in 2020, and more will also be selected throughout the year for an opportunity to participate in photoshoots.

What better place to find out than Honolulu Family’s very own Best Shopping Center for Families?

Kids are selected through a combination of editors selection and online voting. Online voting will open in late October.

Windward Mall has partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawai’i for a keiki activity and craft station, plus enjoy face painting by Island Girl Face Art and appearances by Wonder Woman and Spiderman from Storybook Entertainment during the event.

Enter your fun-loving, smiling kid (ages 1 to 12) in the annual Cover Kids Search <http://honolulufamily.com/cover-kids/2020-honolulu-family-cover-kids-search-hawaii/> Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Windward Mall Center Court.

New entries will stop at 12:45pm.

Website: www.honolulufamily.com

Website: www.windwardmall.com