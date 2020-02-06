Honolulu Cookie Company’s 2020 Valentine’s Collection

Honolulu Cookie Company shares their warmth and love for our home, Hawaii, through the newest 2020 Valentine’s Collection.

The tropical pattern on the packaging was floral inspired by the beautiful Monstera Plant found in our own backyard. The Valentine’s Collection features fan favorites such as Chocolate Dipped Macadamia, Chocolate Chip Macadamia, Dark Chocolate Kona Coffee, and Guava.

If you’re planning on shipping a gift to a loved one, the order deadline is this Saturday, February 9th. For more information about the Valentine’s Collection and shipping options, visit http://honolulucookie.com