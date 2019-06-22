Honolulu Cookie Company Summer Collection

Since today is the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year and the official start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, it seems appropriate that Julie Plant from Honolulu Cookie Company introduces the new Summer Collection on Living808.

Celebrating with a fresh new look and Matcha Flavored dipped cookies. Matcha is finely ground, green tea leaves which is a flavor that is becoming more and more popular in a variety of recipes world-wide, and here it is infused into the creamy sweetness of rich white chocolate.

The Aloha Matcha Box and lovely collectable Aloha Matcha Tin.

Both contain the new matcha dipped premium macadamia shortbread cookies and chocolate chip macadamia cookie, a perfect summer treat.

Visit and order online at honolulucookie.com and find a store near you.

