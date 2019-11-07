Honolulu Cookie Company Debuts Holiday Collection

With its festive packages and Holiday colored tins, the Honolulu Cookie Company’s 2019 Holiday Collection is out with its seasonal flavors. Give the gift of fresh baked, individually wrapped, premium shortbread cookies. The colorful packaging looks particularly enticing and there are lots of different shapes and sizes to choose from.

The lovely Mele Gift Tins, for example, make the ideal gift to put under the tree and the Large Mele Gift Box is perfect for sharing in the joy of the season with family, friends, co-workers, and loved ones. This year there is also a special keepsake box where you can personalize the box by inserting a photo or the recipient can add a photo of their own and use the box to keep memorabilia in long after the cookies are gone!

This 2019 Holiday Collection includes a new Seasonal Flavor, Peppermint Chocolate and it accompanies returning seasonal flavors: Dark Chocolate Peppermint, White Chocolate Ginger Spice, and White Chocolate Pumpkin. Honolulu Cookie Company is also bringing back the Peppermint Mini Bites. Also new this year is that all of the peppermint flavors now include macadamia nuts. Of course, in addition to these seasonal flavors, the 2019 Holiday Collection includes many of the signature flavors including chocolate-dipped macadamia nut shortbread.

Order early and soon and visit one of the many locations across the state or online at http://www.honolulucookie.com