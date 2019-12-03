Honolulu Cookie Company: 5 Perfect Gifts

Honolulu Cookie Company has the perfect gifts from it’s 2019 Holiday Collection and here they are:

Gift #1-The Small Mele Gift Tin

Gifts should be beautiful on the outside and have a sweetness on the inside. The Mele Gift Box Small sends that very message to the lucky recipient this holiday season.

Gift #2-Medium Mele Gift Tin

Under the tree, in a stocking, or given by hand, the warmth of the season is packaged and gifted in each collection of the premium shortbread cookies. The Mele Gift Tin Medium is presented in a collectible tin that will last as long as the memories this gift helps create.

Gift #3- Mele Pineapple Shape Box

The signature Mele Pineapple Shape Box conveys a warm welcome with a feeling of the islands. During the holiday season, this welcome is even warmer, thanks to a wealth of shortbread cookies tied up with a festive red bow. Put the Mele in Mele Kalikimaka by ordering this gift!

Gift #4-Large Mele Gift Tin

The Mele Gift Tin Large is designed to bring people together over the shared joy of delicious shortbread cookies. In true holiday spirit, it offers plenty to go around. Bring one to your next holiday gathering to share with an old friend, make a new one, or reconnect over a memory.

Gift #5-Mele Keepsake Box

The premium shortbread cookies are perfect as heartfelt gifts. While they may be eaten quickly, the memory and sentiment of the gift to lasts with the Mele Keepsake Box doubles as a picture frame to capture a moment that can be shared beyond the season.

Visit a Honolulu Cookie Company location near you or visit online at http://honolulucookie.com