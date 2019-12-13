Honolulu Chapter of the Compassionate Friends Supports Bereaved Families

Honolulu (KHON2) – There’s support available for families who have lost a child through the Honolulu Chapter of the Compassionate Friends.

The Honolulu Chapter of the Compassionate Friends is a non-profit dedicated to supporting bereaved families who have lost a child.

They will be holding their annual conference at the end of March at the Ala Moana Hotel.

The conference will feature world-class speakers, workshops and presentations geared toward managing grief and restoring hope in families who have lost a child.

You can purchase tickets for their 2-day March conference now for the early bird price of $105.

That price is good through the end of the year.

Founded in 1977, the Compassionate Friends has chapters in all 50 states.

The Honolulu Chapter of the Compassionate Friends was established in 1981.

You can learn more about their conferences and monthly meetings by going to their website.

Website: http://compassionatefriendshawaii.org

Website: http://HawaiiGriefconference2020.eventbrite.com