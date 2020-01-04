Honolulu Bollywood Film Festival and South Asian Cinema 2020

The Honolulu Bollywood Film Festival is a monthlong showcase of Indian and South Asian cinema—films will screen throughout January at the Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art. The Bollywood genre is well known for its big, vibrant, intricately choreographed dance numbers, and guests will see a lot of those, but HoMA also programmed the festival to include new and more provocative works by emerging talents that celebrate the richness and diversity of India’s culture. This year’s festival lineup includes films exploring current social themes like female empowerment and diversity, along with voices that aren’t necessarily traditional for Bollywood films, like non-Hindi language films and LBGTQ+ characters.

The festival kicks off tomorrow night with a reception in the museum’s Luce Pavilion. It’s open to the public, and tickets include an Indian feast from Himalayan Kitchen with wine and beer available for purchase. Festivities include a dance workshop by local Bollywood troupe Aaja Nachle Hawaii, along with complimentary mendhi (or henna) in the museum shop. Then, they’re screening the film Panipat at 7:30. Check out the museum website at honolulumuseum.org for more details and to buy tickets!

Honolulu Bollywood Film Festival + South Asian Cinema 2020

Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art

Opening reception January 4th

Film screenings throughout the month, visit the museum website for showtimes and tickets.

honolulumuseum.org