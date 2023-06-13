The much-anticipated Honolulu AIDS Walk is set to return this weekend! It will be a day of fun, entertainment, high energy, and support. Kunane Dreier, Director of Training & Program Development at the Hawaiʻi Health & Harm Reduction Center (HHHRC), joined us to talk about the significance of the event and its importance in supporting the HIV community.

When asked about his long-standing participation in the AIDS Walk, 25 years, Dreier shared, “HIV/AIDS is far from over and I do not want it to be forgotten. We must continue to talk about HIV & AIDS, the progress we’ve made and to remember the people that are no longer with us. Unfortunately, funding for HIV programming and services remains stagnant or even lower, making events like the Honolulu AIDS Walk crucial in providing life-changing support to clients. I am so grateful for everyone that continues to support HHHRC, the Walk and our clients.”

Dreier also highlighted the significant biomedical advancements in the fight against HIV/AIDS, such as Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) and Undetectable Equals Untransmittable (U=U). These breakthroughs have been pivotal in turning the tide of the epidemic and reducing the stigma associated with HIV. However, he stressed that it is still essential to keep the conversation going and ensure that these advancements reach all individuals who need them.

By participating in the Honolulu AIDS Walk and supporting related fundraising initiatives, individuals can contribute to the ongoing fight against HIV/AIDS, ensuring that those affected receive the much-needed services and support they deserve. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of countless individuals and continue to strive for a world free from HIV/AIDS.

For more information and to register for the walk, visit honoluluaidswalk.org