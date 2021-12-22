Honey Glazed Hams Offers Delicious Flavors To Any Holiday Gathering

Honolulu (KHON2) – Honey Glazed Hams Hawaii is bringing the delicious flavors to Hawaii residents this holiday season.

Known for their popular hams, Honey Glazed Hams brings the flavors of the states to Hawaii residents just in time for Christmas.

“Our hams are brought in fresh from the mainland. They are hickory smoked, spirally sliced and ready to eat. You can cut it right off the bone and eat it just like that or warm it up in the oven,” says Lesli Inayoshi, Owner of Honey Glazed Hams.

In honor of the Holiday season, Inayoshi feels customers should be placing their orders as soon as possible as other customers are preparing the hams as a dish for Christmas gatherings.

Inayoshi says, “I would say people should call us as soon as possible as we sell out every holiday. Our deli closes during the major holidays but is open throughout the rest of the year. We have honey glazed ham sandwiches, honey glazed ham plate lunches, and other sandwiches like turkey, pastrami, BBQ pulled pork that is made from our ham and Portuguese bean soup.”

To place an order, customers are encouraged to do so via their official website or call.

HONEY GLAZED HAMS:

Website: www.honeyglazedhamshawaii.com

Phone: 808-943-0040