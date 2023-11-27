HomeWorld is leading the way in fostering community spirit this holiday season through its partnership with the local organization HUGS. The HomeWorld Stressless Charity Event, running until January 14th, invites everyone to participate in giving back while enjoying special discounts.

For every $50 donation made to HUGS, participants receive an exclusive discount at HomeWorld. HUGS, a remarkable non-profit organization established in 1982, focuses on strengthening Hawaii’s families coping with the emotional and financial challenges of caring for a seriously ill child. The organization provides comprehensive support, including peer support programs for mothers, fathers, and siblings, all at no cost to the families in need.

HUGS has been dedicated to improving the quality of life for families facing adversity for over three decades. To learn more about their impactful work, visit HUGSHawaii.org. The HomeWorld Stressless Charity Event is a fantastic opportunity to contribute to this cause, with the event running until January 14th.

To delve deeper into the charitable initiative and discover more about the exclusive discounts, interested individuals can visit HomeWorld.com. HomeWorld’s commitment to facilitating community support underscores their dedication to making a positive impact this holiday season.

HomeWorld’s Stressless Charity Event not only offers special discounts to shoppers but also provides a meaningful way for the community to come together and support HUGS in their mission to uplift families facing the challenges of caring for seriously ill children. A heartfelt shout-out to HomeWorld for their commendable efforts in making this holiday season a time of giving and compassion.