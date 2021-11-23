Homeward Bound 5K Aims to Help Hawaii’s Homeless

Honolulu (KHON2) – Homeward Bound 5K has gone virtual with its annual fun run with a mission to help end homelessness in Hawaii.

Homeward Bound 5K is an annual fun run with a mission to help end homelessness in Hawaii. It is coordinated in partnership by The Institute for Human Services and the Punahou Girls Cross Country Team. For the virtual race, people from all over Hawaii and US Mainland can join in the contact-less fun while supporting a great cause. “With our virtual race, there’s no 5am start time or a set course,” says Julie Tabarejo, Marketing & Community Relations Manager. “This means you can pick when AND where you run, walk, or jog. Last year we had families run with their keiki in strollers and even got their whole neighborhood to join. It’s a great bonding experience to walk off some of that holiday turkey.”

This year the Homeward Bound 5K aims to raise $30,000 to benefit homeless Hawaii residents in need. Currently, the race is at 70% of the way there!

Sign up for a fundraising account to help reach that goal. Tabarejo adds incentives, saying, “As a bonus, the person who fundraises the most money on our fundraising platform will win a YETI Cooler Backpack. The runner-up will win Apple AirPods. They’re great prizes, so it’s not too late to join. Winners will be announced the week after Thanksgiving.”

Co-Coordinators Lauren Saunders and Malia Dickhens are both seniors at Punahou and on the Varsity Girls Cross Country team. They started working on Homeward Bound as sophomores and shadowed previous co-coordinators before leading the project themselves last year. At the end of this school year, Lauren and Malia will present their experiences as their senior project. Then, they’ll pass the torch to two new girls who will continue the tradition.

IHS is proud to be a beneficiary of this project. It’s a wonderful opportunity to partner with young leaders and see them blossom.

Q: How do I sign up?

A: Sign up by visiting ihshawaii.org/hb5k. Tickets are $45 and are available now through Thanksgiving Day. All proceeds benefit IHS and provide direct services and support to thousands of Hawaii’s most vulnerable this holiday season and beyond.

Website: ihshawaii.org | homewardbound.funraise.org

Social Media Handles: @ihshawaii @homewardbound5k