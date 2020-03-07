You Could Be Flushing Money Down the Toilet Warns Board of Water Supply

Honolulu (KHON2) – You could be throwing money down the drain with a leaky toilet without even knowing it.

For Living808’s Eco Friday, we invited the Hawaii Board of Supply on to shed light on the biggest offenders that zap your budget.

The toilet is often the worst culprit “sneaky water waster.”

Steven Norstrom from the Board of Water Supply demonstrated the problem with faulty “flappers” that result in leaks and discussed simple solutions like a tablet that you put in the toilet that will turn a color if there’s a leak.

Leaks can cost you $60 a month or more if you’re not aware.

The Board of Water Supply is helping consumers detect sneaky water wasters as part of Detect-A-Leak Week Monday March 16 through Sunday March 22nd.

Minor leaks account for more than 1 trillion gallons of water wasted each year in U.S. homes, which equates to 10,000 of wasted gallons for the average homeowner. That’s enough to fill a pool.

To help with leak detection, free toilet leak detection tablets are available at all Satellite City Halls, Hardware Hawaii stores, Board of Water Supply’s lobby at 630 Beretania Street starting the week of March 16.

Website: boardofwatersupply.com