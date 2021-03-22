Tour The Element in Kapolei

A new construction property in the second city is perfect for anyone looking to get out of Honolulu and into a beautiful new place. The Element provides easy access to shopping and beaches and great restaurants in a setting on the west side of the island. Ho’opili is providing community parks, dog parks, and community centers that are available to the whole community, including residents of The Element. The Element also has great amenities for residents like a two story gym, a pool and barbeque area, and places for children to play. The Element offers one, two, and three-bedroom homes with sizes that range from approximately 500 square feet to almost 1500 square feet. The homes have wonderful walk-in closets, spacious lanai’s, 9 foot ceilings, custom looking cabinets, and some of the floor plans have bonus rooms that can be used for offices or distance learning. The Element apartments are also pet friendly!

And there is a new Spring release of 42 units. To explore the floor plans, apply online, and schedule an appointment, visit the website http://TheElementWestOahu.com