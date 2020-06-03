Save Energy with Windows Hawaii

Windows Hawaii has been voted Hawaii’s Best #1 Window Replacement Company by readers of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser for six years in a row! John Veneri, who is also a customer of Windows Hawaii, spoke with General Manager Mario Garcia about Windows Hawaii’s brand.

“There’s a lot to it but for one thing – custom built for the Islands’ tropical environment, our top-of-the-line Aliʻi Extreme windows come with an exclusive sound reduction and security package. our windows look great and keep out the noise out while also keeping your air-conditioning In – saving you money every month!”

Windows Hawaii has also been on the job and being safe during the pandemic.

“We are very focused on safety first. Windows Hawaii is working with customers on new ways to meet and perform the estimate process. Plus all of our staff are trained in wearing masks, minimizing client contact while on the job and paying careful attention to regularly wiping down all equipment & surface areas.”

And Windows Hawaii has a special deal for Hawaii residents.

“We know our customers need us more than ever right now – so we are offering up to 40% OFF plus a $1500 crisis rebate when you buy ten or more Aliʻi Extreme windows. We are very flexible and willing to work with clients on their budgeting needs.”

For more information call 671-0808 or visit http://trustwindowshawaii.com