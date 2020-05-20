Rick Bartalini’s Penthouse Home For Sale

Live Now
Hawaii concert promoter Rick Bartalini, of Rick Bartalini Presents, who produces shows for entertainment’s biggest names including Mariah Carey, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Bill Maher, is offering his chic custom penthouse for sale.

The elegant condo, which is in mint condition, features floor-to-ceiling glass revealing breathtaking ocean vistas from every room. A deluxe penthouse elevator lobby leads to a private foyer. The spacious, modern kitchen features Gaggenau appliances and Studio Becker cabinetry.

The master bath showcases a walk-in shower, soaking tub, and Toto Washlet. There are luxury light fixtures, remote-control blinds, a custom laundry center, custom closet systems, and two side-by-side parking stalls, all at a premier building in a superb location. To view the listing visit here

