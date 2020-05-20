Rick Bartalini’s Penthouse Home For Sale

Hawaii concert promoter Rick Bartalini, of Rick Bartalini Presents, who produces shows for entertainment’s biggest names including Mariah Carey, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Bill Maher, is offering his chic custom penthouse for sale.

The elegant condo, which is in mint condition, features floor-to-ceiling glass revealing breathtaking ocean vistas from every room. A deluxe penthouse elevator lobby leads to a private foyer. The spacious, modern kitchen features Gaggenau appliances and Studio Becker cabinetry.