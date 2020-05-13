Premier Restoration Hawaii is a full service mitigation and restoration company providing one-stop solutions for water, fire, mold, and storm damage to residences, business owners, property and facility managers, and insurance companies statewide, and have seen all different types of problems and have cleaned up each and every one of them.

Premier Restoration Hawaii’s Chief Commercial Officer Anthony Nelson has some tips on the proper way of cleaning surfaces at home or offices.

-Always wear gloves and a mask when using cleaning products and disinfectants.

-First, clean high-touch surfaces with soap and water (think door knobs, kitchen countertops, bathroom sink and faucets, light switches, refrigerator handles, cabinet pulls, piano keys, windows).

-Next, perform a complete cleaning of every surface (think couches, beds, kitchen table and chairs, benches, desks, keyboards, dressers, rugs).

-Finally, disinfect using a bleach-based, alcohol-based, or EPA-registered disinfectant.

Leave disinfectant on the targeted surface for at least one minute before wiping.

And with the shortage of cleaning sprays, Nelson also provided a DIY solution for cleaning.

You can make your own disinfectant at home with a few common household items that you should still be able to find.

DIY Disinfectant Recipes – Bleach-based: 1/3 cup of bleach to 1 gallon of water. Alcohol-based: 12 fluid ounces of 90% isopropyl alcohol, 1 tablespoon of hydrogen peroxide and 3 ounces of distilled or boiled water.

For more information visit https://www.premhi.com/