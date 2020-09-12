NOHO HOME Helps John and Mikey Make Their Beds For National Make Your Bed Day!

Honolulu (KHON2) – National Make Your Bed Day is observed every year on September 11th, it is believed that making your bed first thing in the morning, allows you to get better sleep when it’s time to rest.

Since March, NOHO HOME has worked with Tannya, John, and Mikey in transforming their living rooms with their luxury Hawaiian home decor collection.

“We are trying to create an authentic experience around decor in our homes. Things we can talk about relating to our Hawaiian culture or to each other,” says Jalene Kanani, owner of NOHO HOME.

In observance of National Make Your Bed Day, NOHO HOME has helped Mikey Monis and John Veneri with their bedrooms, by decorating their beds with their luxury comforters, duvet covers, euro shams and sheet sets.

“When we put together a bed collection, we not only think about the color and design, but we think about the experience we are trying to create,” says Kanani.

To create a relaxing environment in the bedroom, Kanani feels the color scheme and designs are most important in it’s overall calming experience.

“Our Ho’o Heia Moe collection, which means to be gently rocked to sleep, has deep blue hues, along with some of our signature patterns that really wrap you into the relaxing experience before you hit the bed.” says Kanani.

NOHO HOME is available in select stores, and online.

