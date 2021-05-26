Leslie Bovaird Shares Tips and Tricks on Vinyl Floor Planking

Honolulu (KHON2) – Owner of A House Is Built, Leslie Bovaird is bringing her creative ideas to followers wanting to learn about floor planking.

Known for her creative “Do it Yourself” projects, Leslie Bovaird is teaching her followers how to upgrade their flooring, using vinyl planks.

“This flooring project was made possible by Noho Home and ProSpec Contract. The Moku Collection from Cali Bamboo looks like koa and has a unique kapa print on some of the planks. I used these planks to go over existing vinyl sheet flooring in our guest bathroom that was installed almost 17 years ago. I remember back then just choosing something affordable that looked decent. And well, after all that time, it was definitely time for an upgrade. I also made this even more DIY friendly by keeping the toilet in place,” says Leslie Bovaird, Owner of A House Is Built.

When laying down vinyl flooring, Bovaird feels that checking measurements would have to be one of the most important tips when attempting this project.

Bovaird says, “A helpful tip is to measure twice and cut once! I made a lot of mistakes when cutting these tiles as this was a first time vinyl plank installation project for me. And you’ll always want to make sure that you’re measuring with the right sides aligned, tongue or groove. Again I made a lot of mistakes because I was measuring off of the wrong side of the plank.”

Those wanting to learn more “do it yourself” projects, are encouraged to follow A House Is Built online and on social media.

MATERIALS NEEDED:

Vinyl planks of your choice

Gauge tool

Tape Measure

Rubber mallet

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Because I installed the vinyl planks over existing flooring, there was no prep involved so the steps are relatively straight forward.

2. Starting from one side of the room, measure out the pieces that are needed and where the cuts will be made once you get to the other side of the room.

3. You’ll want to stagger adjacent tiles so that they’re installed at least 1/3 of the way from the first tiles so that there is maximum variation of the wood grains throughout the floor.

4. When you get to a jagged or curved object like a door jam or sink, you can use a gauge tool to give an accurate shape of the object to transpose on to the flooring planks.

5. You can cut the planks using a jigsaw for curved pieces and a box knife to make the easier straight cuts.

6. After the pieces are all cut, you’ll want to line up the tongue and groove edges and slightly tap the tiles in with a rubber mallet to make the connections between tiles.

