Leslie Bovaird Get Creative with Do it Yourselves Laundry Shelves

Honolulu (KHON2) – Owner of local business, A House is Built, Leslie Bovaird is bringing her creative ideas into homes as she teaches followers how to build DIY laundry shelves.

Unlike homes that can be found in the states, some Hawaii homes may not have similar rooms that can be found in mainland homes, which is why Leslie Bovaird is teaching the people of Hawaii at home projects to make the most of what they already have.

“Here in Hawaii we don’t typically treat any indoor space of our homes like a true mudroom where shoes are brought inside since shoes are normally taken off before entering the house. But a laundry room can still act as a dropping area for keys, mail, backpacks and bags, in addition to using the space for laundry. Here’s where my DIY laundry room shelves come in. These aren’t just any shelves. These shelves that I am teaching my followers and clients are custom made to our super small space to create storage, a place to hang keys and bags, a way to hang laundry, a work apron, and an ironing board,” says Leslie Bovaird, owner of A House is Built.

Because most Hawaii residents take off their footwear when entering their homes, some residents may not find a use for a laundry room, something Bovaird believes these laundry rooms can be used as an alternative.

Bovaird says, “Shelves like these can be made for any room of your home for extra storage, a way to organize things, or simply to offer a space to display décor or other fun things. There are so many ways you can custom make shelves with different types of wood and wood thicknesses, paint and stain, different types of hooks and even different ways to mount shelves! What’s really popular these days are to hang shelves with hidden mounts so they become what’s called ‘floating shelves.'”

Those looking to get inspired with more DIY projects, or would like to hire A House is Built is encouraged to visit their social media account, or website.

www.AHouseIsBuilt.com

Instagram: @A_House_Is_Built