Kama’aina Termite and Pest Control Treats Mauna Kea Beach Hotel

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kama’aina Termite and Pest Control has been working during the quarantine to take care of hungry pests everywhere from homes to the historic Mauna Kea Beach Hotel.

Kama’aina Termite and Pest Control President Delia Fabro talked about the successful treatment of drywood termites while the hotel halted operations to treat more than 7 million cubic feet of hotel space over a twelve-day span.

Fabro says they fumigated key areas including the hotel’s 252 rooms and suites in the Main Tower and Beachfront Wing, four main restaurants, spa and gym facilities, retail stores, golf pro shop, and breezeway.

Nearly 200 Sentricon stations were installed over a combined 2,895 linear feet around the hotel’s perimeter, creating a protective barrier. This multi-million-dollar fumigation and ground termite project on the Kohala Coast is part of the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel’s planned $150 million renovation scheduled to occur in 2021.

The company and its employees are deemed essential workers.

“Fortunately we have remained very busy and able to keep all employees on board to date and not receive any government financial assistance to keep our company healthy,” says Fabro. “This is a testament to the loyalty and confidence that our customers have in us. We look forward to continuing to provide value and high-quality service for years to come.”

Kama’aina Termite and Pest Control was established in 1999 and has a track record with large projects such as King Kamehameha IV Hotel, Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall, Waikiki Shell, Poinciana Manor, Polynesian Cultural Center, Kaumakapili Church, and The Hokulea voyaging canoe and most recently the historic Mauna Kea Beach Hotel on Hawaii Island.

