Hurricane Awareness: Zephyr Insurance

Zephyr Insurance is the leading provider of residential hurricane coverage in Hawaii. Following Hurricane Iniki in 1992 (estimated $3 billion in damage), insurance companies refused to sell hurricane/wind insurance coverage to Hawaii homeowners that put them at risk. Zephyr is locally funded and was established to fill the void and is responsible for reestablishing Hawaii’s hurricane insurance market and allowing things to “return” back to normal. Locally managed and staffed, they are the only insurance carrier in Hawaii that conducts annual claims testing.

The health and safety of customers is the priority, and as a result of COVID-19, Zephyr has implemented several new policies to ensure that they are able to continue to service customers during this unprecedented time.

Zephyr Insurance recently launched a new virtual claims process. Through the use of an APP or browser, they can do virtual inspections to determine the severity of a loss. This technology allows the adjuster to guide the customer with the use of a mobile device camera to capture photos and videos of sustained damage. These photos and videos are immediately secured by GPS information and used to create a photo report of damages. It’s a very quick and seamless process.

For more information visit http://zephyrinsurance.com