Hurricane Awareness: Kapili Roofing

Kapili Roofing wants to remind everyone how important it is during Hurricane Season to check a few things around the house and inside your house before a storm hits. 

  • Having a professional clean out your gutters and downspouts to ensure there is adequate flow. 
  • Digitizing important documents, and stowing away valuables in waterproof storage containers. 
  • Reviewing your insurance policies and any home improvement warranties you might have received in the past.
  • Having adequate documentation of your homes condition pre-storm season. 
  • Having your roof inspected. As we near storm season, especially right before a storm… the most that can usually be done is a temporary or emergency fix. So staying on top of your home maintenance allows you to address anything prior to it becoming a problem. 

We asked Brennan Leong of Kapili Roofing how long an average home inspection takes.

  • For a typical residential roof inspection, the process typically takes anywhere from 15-30 minutes. In some cases it may take a little longer, but it is a fairly short process. 
  • Usually you would receive a photo report, along with an estimated cost to repair. 

Leong also had good ideas for homeowners before a storm.

  • Secure anything that could become a projectile would probably be the most important thing. 
  • Making sure downspouts are flowing, and 
  • Depending on the layout of your property and design of your home, sometimes you may need to install sandbags to direct heavier flows of water away from entry ways. 
  • Being proactive is very important in maintaining your home. Whenever we see more severe damage, it is usually a case of doing too little too late. 

