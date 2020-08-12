Hurricane Awareness: Kapili Roofing

Kapili Roofing wants to remind everyone how important it is during Hurricane Season to check a few things around the house and inside your house before a storm hits.
- Having a professional clean out your gutters and downspouts to ensure there is adequate flow.
- Digitizing important documents, and stowing away valuables in waterproof storage containers.
- Reviewing your insurance policies and any home improvement warranties you might have received in the past.
- Having adequate documentation of your homes condition pre-storm season.
- Having your roof inspected. As we near storm season, especially right before a storm… the most that can usually be done is a temporary or emergency fix. So staying on top of your home maintenance allows you to address anything prior to it becoming a problem.
We asked Brennan Leong of Kapili Roofing how long an average home inspection takes.
- For a typical residential roof inspection, the process typically takes anywhere from 15-30 minutes. In some cases it may take a little longer, but it is a fairly short process.
- Usually you would receive a photo report, along with an estimated cost to repair.
Leong also had good ideas for homeowners before a storm.
- Secure anything that could become a projectile would probably be the most important thing.
- Making sure downspouts are flowing, and
- Depending on the layout of your property and design of your home, sometimes you may need to install sandbags to direct heavier flows of water away from entry ways.
- Being proactive is very important in maintaining your home. Whenever we see more severe damage, it is usually a case of doing too little too late.
For more information or to schedule an inspection, visit http://kapiliroof.com