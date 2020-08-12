Hurricane Awareness: Kapili Roofing

Kapili Roofing wants to remind everyone how important it is during Hurricane Season to check a few things around the house and inside your house before a storm hits.

Having a professional clean out your gutters and downspouts to ensure there is adequate flow.

Digitizing important documents, and stowing away valuables in waterproof storage containers.

Reviewing your insurance policies and any home improvement warranties you might have received in the past.

Having adequate documentation of your homes condition pre-storm season.

Having your roof inspected. As we near storm season, especially right before a storm… the most that can usually be done is a temporary or emergency fix. So staying on top of your home maintenance allows you to address anything prior to it becoming a problem.

We asked Brennan Leong of Kapili Roofing how long an average home inspection takes.

For a typical residential roof inspection, the process typically takes anywhere from 15-30 minutes. In some cases it may take a little longer, but it is a fairly short process.

Usually you would receive a photo report, along with an estimated cost to repair.

Leong also had good ideas for homeowners before a storm.

Secure anything that could become a projectile would probably be the most important thing.

Making sure downspouts are flowing, and

Depending on the layout of your property and design of your home, sometimes you may need to install sandbags to direct heavier flows of water away from entry ways.

Being proactive is very important in maintaining your home. Whenever we see more severe damage, it is usually a case of doing too little too late.

