Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii’s First Lady Is sharing advice for families to begin tough talks about issues such as race relations.

First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige appeared on Living808 to discuss ways to begin difficult conversations with children at home about race, inequity, and injustice.

She suggested resources including books and the Hawaii State Department of Health.

For help, contact THE Parent Line – Phone: 808-526-1222 // Website: http://theparentline.org