Hawaii Premiere Puzzles is a small mom and pop online store that also sells through various partners and select trade shows and craft fairs. They have partnered up with photographer and friend Shane Myers, who uses his talents to capture Hawaii by land and sea.

Owner Terri Owada spoke to us about the making of the puzzles.

“We looked into manufacturing the pieces in china, but found it would’ve been too expensive, so we ended up having our products locally made. We try to keep things within the islands. They are also made out of wood, which make our pieces durable. We offer a variety of puzzles, from kids to adults. What’s also pretty cool about our puzzles are the fact that in the back, of each piece there are letters, that way our Keiki can learn and use the letters in the back of the pieces to put the puzzle together.”

To purchase your puzzles visit https://hawaiipremierpuzzles.com/