Hawaii at Home: Timber with Love Secrets to Farmhouse Style

Honolulu (KHON2) – In our Hawaii at Home spotlight, we catch up with local furniture maker Timber with Love, a family business that’s known for bringing Pinterest dreams to life.

“One of the most requested styles of custom furniture is Farmhouse style,” says creator Hoku Garza. “When you walk into a space decorated with farmhouse style, it feels inviting, warm, and cozy and approachable. So most people want that feeling for themselves as well as their guests. It also blends well with other styles especially industrial and modern. Any room is basically four walls, so wood tones and accents really warm up a room and give it that character. Our customers would share with us that their custom farmhouse build would be the statement piece and conversational starter when they would have guests over.”

Garza showed the process for a sturdy farmhouse style pantry with cabinets that a family recently ordered to match their dining table and entertainment center that features a weathered white look.

The process of creating this cabinet starts off with the customer/client who sends Timber with Love their Pinterest dream along with any other details: (Measurements, style, stain or paint color, etc). Then, the details, wish lists, and specs that they want included in the build are sketched out in a drawing to ensure everyone is on the same page.

Garza adds, “Because a lot of our work is custom, our building processes vary depending on each build.”

To obtain the weathered white look of the farmhouse pantry, after sanding and cleaning, Timber with Love used a dark walnut stain as the base coat and then added (2) coats of a white matte colored paint. After drying for 24 hrs, they used hammers or chains to hit the wood to make it look worn and then sand the edges and corners to give it that weathered rustic look.

“Anyone at home can do this to any piece in their house,” explains Garza. “All you need is a can of paint and some sand paper. Just paint right over your existing brown colored piece and sand once dried. There is no right or wrong way to make it look weathered. It’s all art!”

To place an order with Timber with Love, send a DM through their Instagram page: @Timberwithloveshop