Hawaii at Home: Timber with Love Creates Custom Furniture

Honolulu (KHON2) – In our Hawaii at Home spotlight, we get to know furniture maker Timber with Love, which builds custom pieces here in Hawaii.

“We are a Home based business that started around 2 years ago,” explains creator Hoku Garza. “”We started with just a handful of small wood items that we started selling on Etsy. Within the first month, we sold almost everything from our online store and from there, our customers would ask if we could build them custom pieces. They just kept getting bigger and more complex as we would post our completed projects. Almost all their photos they sent to us were from Pinterest/internet, people started to reach out to us to make their special builds. That then became our popular saying, “Making Pinterest dreams come true”.

Hoku and his wife Nalani fell in love with the modern farmhouse style inspired by the show “Fixer Upper”.

They do different custom styles, but specialize in the modern rustic, farmhouse style. “All the character in it makes it have that cozy feeling like home,” says Garza. “As we were building pieces for our home, we noticed that so many other people have the same love for the Farmhouse style. So a lot of our pieces are farmhouse inspired and some of our top furniture requests have been farmhouse tables with matching benches, entertainment centers, couches/pune’es and bed frames with a matching headboard and sliding barn doors.”

Timber with Love also creates replicants that people have a hard time shipping to Hawaii, such as pieces from Ikea and Pottery Barn.

Garza says, “We are actually working on a very popular item that is sold out exclusively at IKEA, that is the Flisat table, a very functional, fun and sensory learning piece that’ll make learning and school so much more fun for parents and kids. We’ve been getting a lot of requests for this and will be working on producing quite a bit of these flisat inspired style tables to keep up with the demand.”

Garza is also working on a personal passion project, refurbishing a furniture set that belonged to his tutu.

You can reach Timber with Love via email at Timberwithlove@gmail.com and follow their Instagram account: @TimberwithLoveshop