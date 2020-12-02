Hawaii at Home: DIY Wallpaper

In this edition of Hawaii at Home, we once again call on our friend Lesly Bovaird from A House Is Built, to feature another Do it Yourself project.

“Wallpaper is my go-to wall treatment just because of the relative ease of making a huge impact without as much effort or tools as, let’s say, shiplap, which I share how to install last month. Homeowners as well as renters can choose colors and designs that match their décor perfectly and simply just to cover unsightly, boring walls. There are a few different kinds out there but, in general, the method in which to hang wallpaper is what you’ll want to decide on first. There are peel and stick, which acts like a big sticker, there’s unpasted, which requires adhesive, and there is pre-pasted that simply needs water, which I’ll share with you today. “

Here are the materials you’ll need for this project:

A water spray bottle

2. Sponge

3. Plastic smoothing tool

4. Box knife

5. Scissors

6. Tape measure

7. Wallpaper

Here are the step by step instructions:

Measure out the walls and any fixtures on the walls, and cut out the wallpaper, making sure to leave at least 1” at the top to account for any inconsistencies between the ceiling and the wall.

2. After cutting out the paper, lightly spray the back of the wallpaper so that that it’s evenly misted throughout

3. Gently fold both ends, paste side in, towards the center of the strip, without creasing the folds. Wait for 2-5 minutes. This process is called “booking” and allows the paper to relax and the paste to activate.

4. Unfold the wallpaper and start by hanging it from the top of the wall first, making sure that the first strip is level.

5. Cut off any excess between the ceiling and wall using a box knife.

6. Smooth out air bubbles using a smoothing tool and wipe up any water that may seep out from behind the wallpaper using a sponge.

To check out what Lesly is up to and for more great videos, follow her on Instagram @a_house_is_built or you can email her at ahouseisbuilt@gmail.com