Hawaii at Home: A House is Built

In Living808’s brand new franchise “Hawaii at Home” we feature a company called “A House Is Built”. They We provide partial and full home staging for properties that will go on the market for sale. They work with Realtors, Real Estate Investors, and Home Owners. A House is Built also provides decorating, designing, and styling services to help families and business owners create spaces that they love.

We spoke with owner Leslie Bovaird about her passion for home design and DIY Projects.

“ I have always loved the look of custom designed furniture that would fit specific spaces and styles. But most things that are custom made or available in furniture stores is usually on the expensive side. And shipping to Hawaii is limited so we don’t have the option of buying things from discount furniture stores like Ikea or Home Goods. I’ve always tried to keep things within a budget by buying things either on sale or, most times, thrifted. But some thrifted items aren’t in the best shape which prompted me to start learning how to refurbish furniture on my own.”

If anyone needs help with staging properties for sale, or redecorating and designing their spaces at home, Leslie can be reached at:

Phone number: (808) 358-8355

Website: www.ahouseisbuilt.com

Email: ahouseisbuilt@gmail.com

People can also find Leslie on Facebook or Instagram: @a_house_is_built

For today’s project Leslie showed us how to refurbish dining chairs she found on Facebook Marketplace. Here are the step by step instructions and tools used.

-Screwdriver

-Sand Paper

-Paint

-Paint brush or roller

-Scissors

-Cushion

–Material: I’ve used thrifted drapes before for my counter chairs and I’ve also worked with Noho Home to make custom material that I could use to cover my dining chairs.

-Staple gun

1. Cut the cushion and fabric to size

2. Wrap the cushion and wood seat base tightly with material of choice

3. Fold corners neatly

4. Secure material with a staple gun on the bottom of the seat base