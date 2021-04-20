Grease Hero Success Story

Honolulu (KHON2)- A local man’s clever solution for safe disposal of grease inspired a product called Grease Hero.

Shawn Santos’ creation caught the attention of the ‘Making It With Lowe’s’ contest for business owners and ended up as a top 4 finalist.

“As a landlord and property owner I was constantly dealing with grease clogged drains.,” explains Santos. “When trying to educate my tenants on the damage grease can cause on plumbing drains and even the environment. They would ask what they should use. The only thing at the time was glass jars or coffee cans. There was nothing on the market available to solve this problem. That’s when I set out to find a solution.”

It has been a 5-year journey. From concept to manufacturing to proof of concept to distribution. It first launched in 2019 in the Hawaii market as a proof of concept under the name of FOG Safe. FOG being an acronym of Fats, Oils and Grease. Santos rebranded in 2020 under the name of Grease Hero. The consumer had a better understanding of the product with the name change. The response has been positive.

During the process of top 5, they were given an opportunity for a group Q and A Zoom call with Daymond John., Successful entrepreneur from Shark Tank. The top 5 were then given a opportunity to pitch your product to the Lowe’s executives. This was a taped production that Lowe’s recorded for distribution to all of Lowe’s management and employees. The whole process took about 5 weeks.

You can buy Grease Hero, on sale locally as “FOG Safe” at all City Mill Stores, Simply Organized. KTA on the Big Island and you can find Grease Hero online on Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond and QVC.

Website: https://greasehero.com/