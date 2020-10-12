Get Your Halloween Décor at FloraDec

FloraDec has a wide selection of holiday decorations and costume ideas and right now they are offering 60% off the entire stock, including costumes, accessories, and props. FloraDec also has craft items for the spooky season. Halloween kits for kids, carving tools for pumpkins as well as knowledgeable staff that can suggest other craft ideas and fall decorations for your home.

With Christmas right around the corner Flora-Dec also has ornaments, trees, craft and decor items to make this year Festive!

Visit Alden at Flora-Dec

373 N Nimitz Hwy

Honolulu, HI 96817

Website: https://www.floradec.com/