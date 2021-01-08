Feng Shui Year of the Ox

Peter Leng is an expert in Feng Shui and we wanted to know more about the Year of the Ox.

“According to the Chinese Zodiac, those who are born in the year of the Ox include these years: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 and 2021. An Ox born person is a hard worker, normally they do not want to change a lot and they prefer to do things their own way. 2021 is your year and it will bring mentor luck and excellent support to you. It will be also a busy year for you and pay attention to minor health issues related to stomach problems.”

Leng also has some great tips for all of this year.

”2020 was a terrible year, and 2021 is the year to gain back what we lost from the previous year. During the Virtual Feng Shui talk, I will give you tips on how to get the luck in the Ox year and avoid the problem in 2021.

The lucky color in 2021 are red, pink, burgundy and green. Fire element is the money element in the Year of the Ox.

For example, the South, west, northeast, and center of the house and office are lucky in 2021; you should know how to activate it to attract good luck to you. If you need to take examinations or plan for new projects, you should spend time on the East side of the house. A single person who is looking for love and a relationship, you should place the Feng Shui enhancers at the East to attract relationship luck. If you are a realtor, salesman, and insurance agent, you need to maintain a good relationship with your clients and expand your network for more clients. You need to activate the relationship star at the East in 2021. “

There is a presentation coming up and Living808 viewers are invited. Visit http://wofsusa.com for details of the zoom presentation.

Cost is $48 per person with a 30% discount for the purchase of two tickets or more. Or you can call in Honolulu at 808-739-8288 or the store in Las Vegas at 702-386-1888.

The live Zoom presentation will be Saturday, January 16 from 9:30 am to about Noon HST.

Proceeds will go to benefit the Rehabilitation Hospital of the Pacific and have been the beneficiary since 2006.