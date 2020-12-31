RevoluSun Focuses on Sustainable Air Condition Units For Smart Homes

Honolulu (KHON2) – RevoluSun continues to be Hawaiʻi’s most trusted solar provider focusing on sustainable AC units for those living in a smart home.
RevoluSun offers a variety of home needs from roofing, to whole house fans, as well as options for those looking to add air conditioning to their household.
“We are very attentive when it comes to our customers, especially for those who never had air conditioning in their homes before. We even offer a few solutions that way our customers can get a feel of what they like and what they don’t like when it comes to the AC units,” says Eric Carlson, Co Founder of Revolusun.
In addition to being attentive to their customers’ needs, RevoluSun is aware that money may be tight for some families affected by the stay-at-home order.
Carlson says, “We are offering 250 dollars each unit for split HVAC systems, including a one time complimentary maintenance check.”
RevoluSun is offering this AC unit deal until February.
WEBSITE: www.Revolusun.com