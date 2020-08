With more and more residents in Hawaii with Solar Panels on their roof, many wondered what to do to prepare for a storm. We wanted some important questions answered by the professionals at RevoluSun.

Eric Carlson tells about the likely hood of your panels blowing off your roof and what happens when the power goes out. If you have questions and want answers or help or service, visit them online at http://revolusun.com or in person at the innovation center at Salt at our Kakaako.