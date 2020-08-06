Energy Innovation: Storm Season

In this edition of Energy Innovation we discuss how to properly prepare for a storm as we are still right in the middle of hurricane season. There are many people in Hawaii with Solar water and PV systems. RevoluSun is a great source of information on how to best get ready for a storm. Some of the questions we wanted to know the answer to were:

Do you need to worry about your system blowing off your roof?

How should you prepare your solar for a storm?

What do you do after the storm?

Just some of the questions we ask and have answered by the professionals. If you have questions you can always visit the innovation center at Salt at our Kakaako or online at http://revolusun.com