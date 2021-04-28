DIY Tiles by A House is Built

Honolulu (KHON2)- DIY Tiles can elevate your bathroom so we enlisted Leslie Bovaird, Owner and Creative Stylist behind ‘A House Is Built’ to share her top tips.

Bovaird is the home improvement pro behind the company -Home Staging, Décor, and Design who takes on different projects to transform spaces for clients.

“I was working on my One Room Challenge last Fall in my bathroom and I knew that the biggest impact would be to change out the tile,” explains Bovaird. “I demonstrate common ways to tile yourself WITHOUT having to remove your existing tile!”

Matrerials needed for the project:

Tile saw, tile cutter, and/or grinder

Tile

Tile primer

Foam paint roller

Thin set mortar

Trowel

Grout

Grout float

Spacers

Sponge and bucket

Steps:

1. Apply 2 coats of tile primer on to existing tile using a paint roller and allow to dry completely between coats.

2. Working in small sections at a time, add thin set mortar to primed surface with a trowel, starting at the bottom of a wall. Be aware that mortar will dry relatively quickly so it’s important to work with small sections and to be prepared to work without stopping until all the mortar is used up.

3. After cutting tile pieces to size with a tile saw or tile cutter, add mortar to the backs of each tile and attach to the wall, using spacers on all sides of each tile piece.

4. Wipe off any mortar on the outer surfaces of the tile with a damp sponge. This is important to avoid the tedious task of scraping off hardened mortar later. Allow the mortar to dry completely. I waited about 24 hours.

5. Apply grout to the spaces between the tiles with a grout float, making sure no gaps are left.

6. After grouting is complete, wipe off any excess grout with a damp sponge, making sure to rinse out the sponge often.

7. You may have to do this 2-3 times to remove all of the “haze” left by the grout.

If you are interested in hiring Leslie, message her @a_house_is_built or you can email ahouseisbuilt@gmail.com

Website: http://www.ahouseisbuilt.com

IG: @a_house_is_built