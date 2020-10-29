DIY Faux Shiplap Home Project

Honolulu (KHON2) – Want a simple DIY lesson on making a faux shiplap for your home? A House is Built’s Owner and Creative Stylist Leslie Bovaird gave Living808 a lesson.

“I thought, if I can make and install faux shiplap without a huge investment, then I would try it,” says Bovaird. “So I thought of a way to make it by learning different things from different people and installed it on my bedroom wall, where I knew that most of it would be covered by furniture, just in case I didn’t like it. But I actually ended up loving it so much, that I installed it on 2 walls!”

For this project, here are the materials you will need:

– Saw

– Plywood

– Nails

– Hammer or nail gun

– Paint

– Paint roller, brush, or spray gun

– Wood filler

– Spacer (large popsicle sticks or paint stir sticks)

– Latex Caulk

Here are the steps involved:

1. Decide how wide you want each shiplap board and if you want to hang them horizontally or vertically.

2. Measure your wall and calculate how many 4’ x 8’ plywood boards you’ll need to cover the wall.

3. Cut the boards to the width.

4. Paint all of the boards on the side that will be visible.

5. Install boards with nails, preferably into studs behind drywall.

6. Fill nail holes with wood filler.

7. Apply caulk to corners of the wall.

Bovaird has been working on a one-room challenge to makeover her Master Bathroom. “I’ve been doing DIY projects for years,” she says. “But with this project, I’m still doing a lot of things for the first time! We moved the light fixture mounts, changed out the faucets, removed a builder-grade mirror, repaired drywall, and we’re in the process of changing out tile….and more! This is definitely a complete makeover!”

She has two weeks left in the challenge, but you can catch all of her stories and posts on her progress from the past 4 weeks on her Instagram account @a­_house_is_built . You can follow and learn a bunch of DIY tips that are saved on her highlights.