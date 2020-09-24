DIY Drapes with A House Is Built

Honolulu (KHON2) – Custom drapes for Grammy nominee Kimie Miner inspired a lesson on DIY Drapes by A House Is Built.

Owner Leslie Bovaird made drapes with fabric from Jalene Kanani of Noho Home. “Jalene and I have collaborated with each other for over a year now where we’ve developed a supportive friendship through design,” says Bovaird. “She has a line of home décor with unique Hawaiian designs. I’ve staged and decorated homes with most of her pillow cases and all of her bedding. When I shared with Jalene that I wanted to do share DIY drapes, she mentioned that Kimie needed some for her 18’ high windows! So she gave me material and I sewed them.”

If you want to make your own drapes at home, you will need these items:

1. Material

2. Fabric adhesive (if you don’t have a sewing machine)

3. Thread

4. Sewing machine

5. Fabric pins

6. Scissors

7. Measuring tape

Here’s the process step by step:

1. First measure the height and width of windows.

2. A designer’s tip is to hang drapes at the height of the ceiling and down to the floor to make rooms appear bigger.

3. The width of the drape should cover at least 1/2 to ¾ of the window width.

4. Sew a 1”seam on both sides and bottom of the drape. Sew 4-6” opening at the top of the drape.

5. If you don’t have a sewing machine, fabric adhesive or fabric tape can also be used!

A House Is Built provides partial and full home staging for properties that will go on the market for sale along with decorating, designing, and styling services to help families and business owners create spaces that they love.

Website: www.ahouseisbuilt.com<http://www.ahouseisbuilt.com>

Social Media Handles: Instagram: @a_house_is_built