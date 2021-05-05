American Floor and Home offers more

For the last 47 years American Carpet One has been known for quality carpet and flooring with the best service. Now they want the community to know that they have more to offer. A One-Stop-Shop for home remodeling. And according to Marketing Director Nikki Nakamura, they are excited to offer a discount.

“For the entire month of May, if you stop by our show room, you will receive a 10% off loyalty card which you can reuse until the end of the year. We are also having a month-long sale. Over the weekend we did a small ceremony at the store for our Friends and Family. Our Founder David Arita and President Daniel Arita blessed the new name change and our GM Aaron Okamoto talked about the past and future of the company.

We brought in our Designers, construction team, Kitchen and Bath products a few months before the Pandemic started. We brought together a team of experienced professionals in the industry to provide a quality start to finish. It was a beautiful pivot for us to offer whole home remodeling especially during the Pandemic when people are in their home more and had the time to give their home attention.”

To learn more visit them online at AmericanFloorandHome.com or on social @americanfloorandhome on Instagram and American Floor and Home on facebook.