Aloha Home Market Digital Event September 11-13

Honolulu (KHON2) – The popular Kailua pop-up showcase Aloha Home Market will host its first ever digital market September 11-13.

Aloha [At] Home Market Digital Market will be open Friday 9/11 to Sunday 9/13 and showcase unique local treasures and finds from 100 vendors.

“I always get really excited when I start to see the level of talent and creativity amongst our vendors,” says Marketing Manager Christy Lloveras. “We really wanted to create and foster a connection between our vendor ohana and our shopping community. Our makers and artisans will be introducing themselves and sharing their products and their art in a really personal format. Now, more than ever, shopping local is the best way to support our community! Shop local = Support local!”

There will also be a weekend full of giveaways on social media!

Aloha [At] Home Market Digital Market

September 11 + 12 + 13

@alohahomemarket

www.alohahomemarket.com