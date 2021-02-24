A House is Built Makes DIY Ottoman

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 is helping with home improvement projects including DIY Ottomans.

“I made X base ottomans these with a few things in mind.,” says Leslie Bovaird, A House is Built. “One was to provide something functional to fill spaces underneath a sofa table. I made them also as a design element to tie in colors and styles I had in my dining and living spaces. And, more importantly, they provide extra seating (that’s not bulky or heavy) for when we have larger gatherings around our dining table.”

Materials needed for this project:

For the base:

1. 1×2 boards

2. 2x2s

3. Wood screws

4. Nails

5. Wood glue

6. Stain or paint (I used fabric and fabric adhesive)

For the cushion top:

7. ¾” plywood

8. Foam and batting

9. Fabric

10. Drill or screw driver

11. Pocket hole jig

12. Staple gun

13. Hammer or nail gun

14. Saw (mitre saw would be best)

Ottomans are multi-functional pieces of furniture that can be used as extra seating, a footrest, or simply a good place to put shoes on or drop bags at an entry. They can be used in so many different ways in any room of the house. I actually have a storage ottoman in my sons’ room that I put a chess set on as a sort of a play table.

Follow Leslie on Instagram for staging, Interior Design, and DIY projects on her stories, highlights and posts. You can send her a message there @a_house_is_built or you can email ahouseisbuilt@gmail.com