Living808 @Home

While Living808 brings you encore episodes, Tannya, John and Mikey will bring you fresh content and behind the scenes insights weekday @Home.

What’s Up Weekend

KEILANA MOKULEHUA

If you love Disney movies and its music, we got the perfect virtual concert for you!

Keilana Mokulehua will be hosting a Disney karaoke night on her Instagram. Dance and sing along to some of you favorite Disney tunes all from the comfort of your own home.

Follow Keilana on her Instagram: @KeilanaMusic

HI FINEST

Being stuck at home doesn’t mean you can’t look your best. Tonight, shop until you drop at HiFinest.com as they debut their newest Kaiaulu collection. It’s a virtual fashion show you won’t want to miss.

Visit: www.Hifinest.com

HONOLULU BAR METHOD

Start working on your summer body with the Bar Method Honolulu as they help you get into shape. This Saturday and Sunday follow the Bar Method Honolulu on Instagram for the virtual online workout.

MELE IN THE HALE

Support local artists like Kimie Miner, Kolohe Kai, Anuhea and much more as they bring you “Mele in the Hale.” Get encouraged through music with this virtual concert.

Visit: www.HakuHawaii.com