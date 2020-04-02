Living808 @Home

What’s Poppin’ in Home Entertainment

Grab your favorite popcorn because Living808 @Home has new movie options that you can catch from the comfort and safety of your own home!

The year’s two top-grossing movies in theaters are headed for the small screen.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return in the long-awaited three-quel “Bad Boys For Life.” The action thriller hit digital this week, and arrives on Blu-Ray and DVD on April 21st.

For kids self-isolating at home, “Sonic the Hedgehog” speeds onto digital. You’ll have to wait until Mid-May to nab the speedy blue guy on Blu-Ray or DVD.

Two weeks after it hit digital, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” arrives on disc, with an array of special features including “The Skywalker Legacy,” a feature-length documentary on the making of the film.

“The Current War: Director’s Cut” is out on Blu-Ray and DVD this week. The drama about the battle between Edison, Westinghouse and Tesla to dominate the new electricity market failed to spark much interest in theaters. We’ll see if it’s able to light up home video.

