@Home: What’s Poppin’ in Home Entertainment

So, you can’t go to the movie theater but some major movies are coming to you!

Here’s What’s Poppin’ this week on home video.

“Little Women” leads a trio of big movies onto DVD and Blu-Ray, with a half-dozen bonus features about the Oscar-winning adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic. Another remake, “Dolittle” starring Robert Downey Junior, also arrives on disc this week. As does another adaptation, the controversial “Cats.”

“Like a Boss” leads the parade of pics arriving on digital platforms. Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish and Salma Hayek star in the business world comedy.And if you’re looking for drama, “The Last Full Measure” is based on the true story of a U-S Air Force medic who saved more than 60 men in Vietnam, and the decades-long effort to honor him properly.

And finally, the world premiere of “Trolls World Tour” hits your home screen this Friday. You can rent the sequel to this animation hit on Amazon Prime or Fandango.