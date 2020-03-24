@Home: Tuesday Tunes with Liam Punahele Moleta

Living808 @Home

Living808 is in reruns for a short while. But Tannya, John and Mikey are still with you every weekday @Home. Enjoy fresh videos that bring a smile to your face with fun activities and shared experiences. It’s a celebration of the joys of life at home. Check back daily and stay in touch with the gang on Facebook and Instagram (@living808tv).

Tuesday Tunes with Liam Punahele Moleta

Liam Punahele Moleta is an upcoming musical artist that has been getting a lot of attention with his Hawaiian-contemporary style of music. Mikey chatted with Liam about songwriting and how he shares life experiences through music.